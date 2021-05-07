Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.96 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Saia worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 12,454.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Saia by 6.6% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Saia by 1,119.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Saia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.04 on Friday, hitting $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,087. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.