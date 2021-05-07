Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 18,568 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

SHO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

