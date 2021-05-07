Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.