Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 56,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,892. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

