Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.13. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

