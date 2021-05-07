Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $10,751,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

NYSEARCA PDEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.