iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 22.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $222,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.65. 281,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,652. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

