Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.28. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

