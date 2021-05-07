Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.98. 21,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,768. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

