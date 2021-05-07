Credit Suisse Group Increases Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $140.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. 5,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.