Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,083. The stock has a market cap of $357.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

GLAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

