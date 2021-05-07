INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.03.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

