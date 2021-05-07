Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after buying an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 88,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $9,471,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

