Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 22,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,097. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

