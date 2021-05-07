Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

