Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 952.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,701 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

