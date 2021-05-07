Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,507,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of -585.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

