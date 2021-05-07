Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.02 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

