Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $982,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 179.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 81.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

