CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.80. 26,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.