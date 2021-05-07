iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 86.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

