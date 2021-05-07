Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

