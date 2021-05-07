Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 1,555 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

