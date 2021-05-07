Analysts Offer Predictions for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XLNX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

