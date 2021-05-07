National Retail Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 10,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

