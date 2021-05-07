FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 303.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

