Piper Sandler Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

