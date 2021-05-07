Validity Price Hits $6.03 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and approximately $372,065.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00010517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.20 or 0.01506058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,297,855 coins and its circulating supply is 4,294,381 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

