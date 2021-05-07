FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.07.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

OAS stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 1,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,358. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.