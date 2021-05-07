UGI Co. (UGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

UGI has raised its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

