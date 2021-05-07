Credit Suisse Group Raises Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $83.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,275. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

