Polkacover Market Cap Reaches $8.11 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkacover has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.56 or 0.01160307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00756906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.10 or 0.99794023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.