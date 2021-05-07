National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,081. The stock has a market cap of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

