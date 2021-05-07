Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $175.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

