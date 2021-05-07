Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,004. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.