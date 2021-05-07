Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BXRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,691. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

