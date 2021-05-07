Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.98

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.98 and last traded at C$33.84, with a volume of 92238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFP. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

