SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $74.31. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,505. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

