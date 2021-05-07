Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.81

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.