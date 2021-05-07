DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $19.25. The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $11.12. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

