RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.54 million, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.