Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 435848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

