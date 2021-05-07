Vigilare Wealth Management Has $638,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 214.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

LYB opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,756 shares of company stock worth $284,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

