Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. National Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

