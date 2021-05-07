TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

