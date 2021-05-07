Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.