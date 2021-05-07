Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.