SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,587 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 687,972 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 359,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,324,000 after buying an additional 216,356 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

