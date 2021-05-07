Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

