FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

